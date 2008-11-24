No More Bored Meetings



Who knows what a similar survey of American workers would reveal–my guess is that a fear of dying penniless and/or moving in with one's parents may rank higher than camaraderie. But perhaps the philink can help: Named after the Golden Section, often represented by Greek letter phi (get it?), the philink is a trapezoidal table with three equal sides and one 90-degree and one 60-degree angle. Get a bunch of philinks together, and they can be arranged into an infinite variety of shapes: triangles, hexagons, snakes, Stars of David, maps of the female reproductive system. What you can't make with a philink is a perfect circle or rectangle, the standard office-table shapes– which is kind of the idea. By thinking outside of the box, the philink aims to encourage even the most antisocial employees to "share experiences," even if it's just lunch.