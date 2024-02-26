SubscribeSign In
In Upstate New York, a Crisp, Cuboid Home Seeks $2.9M

The Nine-Square House has high ceilings, polished concrete floors, and large picture windows that frame the surrounding scenery.
Location: 49 Sky Top Road, Copake, New York

Price: $2,875,000

Year Built: 2023

Footprint: 3,900 square feet (four bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Designer: Zak Kitnick

Lot Size: 9 acres

From the Agent: "Toward the end of Sky Top Road sits the Nine-Square House. A modernist masterpiece, the home is perched amidst dramatic natural topography with magnificent views of the Taconic Hills. The Nine-Square House was born of a several-year-long collaboration between a multidisciplinary artist/designer and an esteemed architect. The result is a 3,900 square-foot home that carefully balances the relationship between its well-thought-out interiors and the surrounding wooded landscape and views of multiple mountain ranges. The home’s philosophy of living is very much felt in the distribution of spaces. The Nine-Square House is just 20 minutes from Hudson, Great Barrington, and Millerton, and two hours from New York City."

The Nine-Square House is set at the end of a long, private driveway, surrounded by trees.

The home’s minimalist interiors feature crisp, white walls and polished concrete floors.

The home is also peppered with vintage details, such as the tub sink in the lower-level half-bath.&nbsp;

A skylight caps the staircase leading to the four bedrooms on the upper level.

The two upstairs bathrooms upstairs have dedicated shower rooms and freestanding soaking tubs with panoramic views.&nbsp;

 49 Sky Top Road in Copake, New York, is currently listed for $2,875,000 by Raj Kumar of Sotheby's International Realty.

