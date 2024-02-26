In Upstate New York, a Crisp, Cuboid Home Seeks $2.9M

Location: 49 Sky Top Road, Copake, New York

Price: $2,875,000

Year Built: 2023

Footprint: 3,900 square feet (four bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Designer: Zak Kitnick

Lot Size: 9 acres

From the Agent: "Toward the end of Sky Top Road sits the Nine-Square House. A modernist masterpiece, the home is perched amidst dramatic natural topography with magnificent views of the Taconic Hills. The Nine-Square House was born of a several-year-long collaboration between a multidisciplinary artist/designer and an esteemed architect. The result is a 3,900 square-foot home that carefully balances the relationship between its well-thought-out interiors and the surrounding wooded landscape and views of multiple mountain ranges. The home’s philosophy of living is very much felt in the distribution of spaces. The Nine-Square House is just 20 minutes from Hudson, Great Barrington, and Millerton, and two hours from New York City."