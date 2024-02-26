In Upstate New York, a Crisp, Cuboid Home Seeks $2.9M
Location: 49 Sky Top Road, Copake, New York
Price: $2,875,000
Year Built: 2023
Footprint: 3,900 square feet (four bedrooms, two full and one half baths)
Designer: Zak Kitnick
Lot Size: 9 acres
From the Agent: "Toward the end of Sky Top Road sits the Nine-Square House. A modernist masterpiece, the home is perched amidst dramatic natural topography with magnificent views of the Taconic Hills. The Nine-Square House was born of a several-year-long collaboration between a multidisciplinary artist/designer and an esteemed architect. The result is a 3,900 square-foot home that carefully balances the relationship between its well-thought-out interiors and the surrounding wooded landscape and views of multiple mountain ranges. The home’s philosophy of living is very much felt in the distribution of spaces. The Nine-Square House is just 20 minutes from Hudson, Great Barrington, and Millerton, and two hours from New York City."
49 Sky Top Road in Copake, New York, is currently listed for $2,875,000 by Raj Kumar of Sotheby's International Realty.
