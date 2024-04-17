SubscribeSign In
Everything Dwell’s Style Editor Scouted—and Loved—From the Showrooms of Milan Design WeekView 22 Photos

Everything Dwell’s Style Editor Scouted—and Loved—From the Showrooms of Milan Design Week

From stackable tea sets to Murano glass lighting, the studios, stores, and galleries of Milan did not disappoint.
Text by
Photos by
View 22 Photos

Sometimes we joke that it’s the "Superbowl of furniture design" or "South by Southwest for chairs," but more people attend Milan’s annual design week, anchored by the venerable trade show Salone del Mobile, than attend either of those events. Last year, "Salone"alone drew 307,000 visitors, increasing the population of the city of 1.3 million inhabitants by nearly 25 percent. For one week, Milan becomes the best place to discover the trends and ideas in furniture design from all over the world that will be coming to your living room soon.

Want to hear more about what’s happening in the design world? Sign up for our pro newsletter.

I’m in Milan and ready to pound the pavement, complete with a jam-packed schedule that I’ve been told is "ambitious at best"—but I’m confident I can squeeze it all in before aperitivo hour. I’m running around town with photographer Olga Mai, checking out galleries, stores, site specific installations, and the toilet everyone is talking about, with my portable phone charger in tow. Read on to join me on this totally manageable, not at all insane, journey.

Nilufar Gallery

It’s now my tradition to begin every Milan Design Week at Nilufar Depot. And after three years, it’s never failed to set the scene for what’s to come. Set in a former silverware factory, the sprawling ground floor is surrounded by more intimate lofted galleries, each taking on an entirely different personality with both vintage and new pieces. It’s no wonder that this year’s exhibition is titled "Time Traveler," connecting design from the past and the present.

Argentine artist Andrés Reisigner took over the atrium, stepping out of the digital space most know him for and designing 12 unique chairs for the physical world. They’re intended for more than just resting your legs, though, and are actually meditation seats.

Argentine artist Andrés Reisigner took over the atrium, stepping out of the digital space most know him for and designing 12 unique chairs for the physical world. They’re intended for more than just resting your legs, though, and are actually meditation seats.


While I wouldn’t exactly call Milan Design Week meditative, I did feel a sense of calm when looking at the sparsely placed monochromatic white chairs, some cloud-like and bouclé and others angular and wood. But it’s not all minimal; neutrals are interrupted by a mosaic backdrop of apples floating in the clouds.

While I wouldn’t exactly call Milan Design Week meditative, I did feel a sense of calm when looking at the sparsely placed monochromatic white chairs, some cloud-like and bouclé and others angular and wood. But it’s not all minimal; neutrals are interrupted by a mosaic backdrop of apples floating in the clouds.


I’ll never forget how Athens-based design duo Objects of Common Interest took over the gallery’s atrium last year, so I was excited to discover their presence at this show, too. Behind the sheer curtain, I found an entire room drenched in Barney-purple, outfitted with a carpet, dining table, stools with squishy seats, and resin tablewares that would certainly set the scene for an interesting dinner party.

I’ll never forget how Athens-based design duo Objects of Common Interest took over the gallery’s atrium last year, so I was excited to discover their presence at this show, too. Behind the sheer curtain, I found an entire room drenched in Barney-purple, outfitted with a carpet, dining table, stools with squishy seats, and resin tablewares that would certainly set the scene for an interesting dinner party.


I’m usually terrified to touch anything in a gallery (even if the tour guide tells me I can), but Filippo Carandini’s new lighting collection, assembled from rows of rosy Murano glass rods hooked onto a chrome frame, compelled me. Up close, the movement of the glass felt almost like beads on a necklace.

I’m usually terrified to touch anything in a gallery (even if the tour guide tells me I can), but Filippo Carandini’s new lighting collection, assembled from rows of rosy Murano glass rods hooked onto a chrome frame, compelled me. Up close, the movement of the glass felt almost like beads on a necklace.


Allegra Hicks managed to take crocheted yarn and bronze—two materials that couldn’t be more different—and create a collection centered around their similarities. Entitled Metamorphosis, she celebrates the evolution of a soft material transforming into something hard, which is probably why it took me a solid second to realize that the cubic tables, textured like a loose knit blanket, were actually cast bronze.&nbsp;

Allegra Hicks managed to take crocheted yarn and bronze—two materials that couldn’t be more different—and create a collection centered around their similarities. Entitled Metamorphosis, she celebrates the evolution of a soft material transforming into something hard, which is probably why it took me a solid second to realize that the cubic tables, textured like a loose knit blanket, were actually cast bronze. 


There’s a reason the tiny room taken over by Venetian designer Lucia Massari felt so festive: her lamps are inspired by cake toppers. When taking a closer look, I noticed candy-like ornaments made of glass adorning the flat crinkly Venetian glass, which only brought more party vibes.

There’s a reason the tiny room taken over by Venetian designer Lucia Massari felt so festive: her lamps are inspired by cake toppers. When taking a closer look, I noticed candy-like ornaments made of glass adorning the flat crinkly Venetian glass, which only brought more party vibes.


Loewe

While Loewe is best known as a fashion brand, its presence during Milan Design Week over the last eight years has led to some of the more memorable shows. Last year, it was chairs, and this year, it’s lamps. The fashion house asked 24 artists to create a lamp, and the results were anything but traditional. Ranging from suspended sheets of paper to origami-like sewn leather, the only thing the lamps have in common is that they bring light.

While Loewe is best known as a fashion brand, its presence during Milan Design Week over the last eight years has led to some of the more memorable shows. Last year, it was chairs, and this year, it’s lamps. The fashion house asked 24 artists to create a lamp, and the results were anything but traditional. Ranging from suspended sheets of paper to origami-like sewn leather, the only thing the lamps have in common is that they bring light.


I entered the show through a staircase in the courtyard of Palazzo Citterio. There’s a lot to see upon first glance, but I was initially drawn to artist Anthea Hamilton’s tall and flat floor lamp which looked like a stained glass window. A fact I loved is that its shape was inspired by a kimono.

I entered the show through a staircase in the courtyard of Palazzo Citterio. There’s a lot to see upon first glance, but I was initially drawn to artist Anthea Hamilton’s tall and flat floor lamp which looked like a stained glass window. A fact I loved is that its shape was inspired by a kimono.


Based on Loewe’s past shows centered around baskets and weaving, I was expecting to see a lot of lamps like this one by Hafu Matsumoto. It ended up being one that I will remember most due to its mind blowing and intricate craft. The frame is built from one single piece of bamboo divided by incisions that meet at the base of the shade.

Based on Loewe’s past shows centered around baskets and weaving, I was expecting to see a lot of lamps like this one by Hafu Matsumoto. It ended up being one that I will remember most due to its mind blowing and intricate craft. The frame is built from one single piece of bamboo divided by incisions that meet at the base of the shade.


Ligne Roset

Some of the biggest design news this week is Ligne Roset reissuing works by Pierre Guariche, and the clean midcentury pieces didn’t disappoint. Born in 1926, the French designer was a big name during his time, but his legacy hasn’t gotten quite the attention it deserves. Perforated metal lighting, bent plywood chairs, and one very sumptuous seat filled the gallery space. And now you won’t need to track down a vintage dealer to get it for yourself.

Some of the biggest design news this week is Ligne Roset reissuing works by Pierre Guariche, and the clean midcentury pieces didn’t disappoint. Born in 1926, the French designer was a big name during his time, but his legacy hasn’t gotten quite the attention it deserves. Perforated metal lighting, bent plywood chairs, and one very sumptuous seat filled the gallery space. And now you won’t need to track down a vintage dealer to get it for yourself.


If this ends up being the sexiest chaise lounge I see all week, I’ll be perfectly satisfied. I see why it was originally designed for a ski resort in France 1963; it’s exactly where I’d want to hang out after a long day of hitting the slopes. I’d imagine it pairs nicely with a glass of brandy.&nbsp;&nbsp;

If this ends up being the sexiest chaise lounge I see all week, I’ll be perfectly satisfied. I see why it was originally designed for a ski resort in France 1963; it’s exactly where I’d want to hang out after a long day of hitting the slopes. I’d imagine it pairs nicely with a glass of brandy.  


I was surprised to learn that Guariche was the first designer in France to create a chair from one solid piece of wood. This little bit of knowledge made a seemingly basic chair abound with history. The chair also comes covered in white bouclé for added comfort. Just pull one up to the extendable table, which is the only piece that's original design was altered by Ligne Roset (to avoid fingers getting caught as it unfolds), and you have yourself the dream midcentury dining set.

I was surprised to learn that Guariche was the first designer in France to create a chair from one solid piece of wood. This little bit of knowledge made a seemingly basic chair abound with history. The chair also comes covered in white bouclé for added comfort. Just pull one up to the extendable table, which is the only piece that's original design was altered by Ligne Roset (to avoid fingers getting caught as it unfolds), and you have yourself the dream midcentury dining set.


Ginori

On a 6th floor rooftop at Milan’s pristinely kept Kering building, porcelain lovers gathered to celebrate Ginori’s new Diva collection. Delicate cotton candy colored dishes, pastel cafe tables, and passed apps almost too pretty to eat made this the place to be. While the collection was entirely new to me, it’s actually a reinterpretation of Ginori’s 1954 collection by Italian designer Giovanni Gariboldi. An instant classic.

On a 6th floor rooftop at Milan’s pristinely kept Kering building, porcelain lovers gathered to celebrate Ginori’s new Diva collection. Delicate cotton candy colored dishes, pastel cafe tables, and passed apps almost too pretty to eat made this the place to be. While the collection was entirely new to me, it’s actually a reinterpretation of Ginori’s 1954 collection by Italian designer Giovanni Gariboldi. An instant classic.


I'd sooner use the word "modular" to describe a sofa than a tea set, but the interchangeable, puzzle-like stacking abilities of this collection encourage you to choose your own adventure. The star of the show was the tea sets, arranged as pastel striped totems on nearly every surface. One single tower could include everything you need for tea time, from the pot to the cups to the sugar bowl.

I'd sooner use the word "modular" to describe a sofa than a tea set, but the interchangeable, puzzle-like stacking abilities of this collection encourage you to choose your own adventure. The star of the show was the tea sets, arranged as pastel striped totems on nearly every surface. One single tower could include everything you need for tea time, from the pot to the cups to the sugar bowl.


Kohler


Forget everything you thought you knew about toilets. That’s what industrial designer Samuel Ross did when he designed Formation 2, a toilet rendered in bright orange. The collaboration all started with a faucet, also orange, presented at the most recent Design Miami.

Forget everything you thought you knew about toilets. That’s what industrial designer Samuel Ross did when he designed Formation 2, a toilet rendered in bright orange. The collaboration all started with a faucet, also orange, presented at the most recent Design Miami.


While it may strike you as somewhat random, the bright hue didn’t come out of nowhere; it was inspired by a Kohler colorway offered in the 1970s called Tiger Lily. When I asked Ross about his attraction to the polarizing color, he shared that it was its positive connotations that drew him in. Unlike red, orange doesn’t trigger panic, but still grabs your attention.

While it may strike you as somewhat random, the bright hue didn’t come out of nowhere; it was inspired by a Kohler colorway offered in the 1970s called Tiger Lily. When I asked Ross about his attraction to the polarizing color, he shared that it was its positive connotations that drew him in. Unlike red, orange doesn’t trigger panic, but still grabs your attention.


Fornasetti


In a world full of furniture that takes itself too seriously, Fornasetti doesn’t shy away from imaginative, and even humorous features. From cheeky dinner plates to trompe-l'œil furniture, there’s always something to chuckle at when visiting its flagship. This year, the team leaned into surrealism and the joy of magic, hanging chairs from fishing wire, partitioning the space with traditional theater-like curtains, and projecting hand shadow puppet shows.

In a world full of furniture that takes itself too seriously, Fornasetti doesn’t shy away from imaginative, and even humorous features. From cheeky dinner plates to trompe-l'œil furniture, there’s always something to chuckle at when visiting its flagship. This year, the team leaned into surrealism and the joy of magic, hanging chairs from fishing wire, partitioning the space with traditional theater-like curtains, and projecting hand shadow puppet shows.


The first piece I saw was a new bar cabinet, silk screened rather than painted for a more 2D look. Cats, birds, bottles, and urns decorated the face as well as the inside of the doors.

The first piece I saw was a new bar cabinet, silk screened rather than painted for a more 2D look. Cats, birds, bottles, and urns decorated the face as well as the inside of the doors.


The new dining table was covered in hand painted fruit. Both the table and chair legs recall the 1950s, paying homage to Gio Ponti.

The new dining table was covered in hand painted fruit. Both the table and chair legs recall the 1950s, paying homage to Gio Ponti.

Originally designed by Piero Fornasetti himself, the chairs get an update—they're now upholstered for added comfort.

Originally designed by Piero Fornasetti himself, the chairs get an update—they're now upholstered for added comfort.


Wall-to-wall carpet in the same purple as Objects of Common Interest’s room at Nilufar Depot’s was a perfect full circle moment to end on.

Wall-to-wall carpet in the same purple as Objects of Common Interest’s room at Nilufar Depot’s was a perfect full circle moment to end on.

Published

Topics

Design News

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.