o
Olga Mai
Articles
Everything Dwell’s Design News Editor Saw at Salone del Mobile in One Day and Seven Miles
From David Lynch’s puzzling installation to the all-aluminum kitchen you didn't know you needed, the trade show experience was a...
Everything Dwell’s Style Editor Scouted—and Loved—From the Showrooms of Milan Design Week
From stackable tea sets to Murano glass lighting, the studios, stores, and galleries of Milan did not disappoint.
The Best of Milan’s Surreal Exhibition of New Designers, According to Dwell’s Editor-in-Chief
From a sconce with a ponytail to an ice bucket with feet (and earrings), the work at Alcova leans into the uncanny.