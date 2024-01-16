Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
Nifemi Marcus-Bello Finds Inspiration in Lagos’s Culture of RecyclingView 9 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Nifemi Marcus-Bello Finds Inspiration in Lagos’s Culture of Recycling

The Nigerian designer makes new forms using old techniques, keeping traditions alive in the process.
Text by
Photos by
View 9 Photos

In 2023, Nifemi Marcus-Bello remade the moon. At Design Miami last December he showed a series of seating and sculpture made from rough, sand-cast aluminum. The pieces evoked celestial forms but also, as he notes, traced the path of materials migrating to and from Africa. The Nigerian designer’s work regularly poses questions about the complexities of global production systems and contemporary West African experiences by exploring centuries-old metalworking techniques and synthesizing abstracted forms taken from multiple sources, including a show about folktales told in lunar light.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

Design NewsProfilesDwell Magazine