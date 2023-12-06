Clothing and Furniture Designer Nick Sugihara Strives to Make Items That Last

"I have kind of an obsessive personality where if I get into something, I get all the way into it," says Nick Sugihara, founder of the clothing brand IJJI and the recently launched Sugihara Fine Furniture . Woodworking initially started out as a DIY shelving project for the office three years ago; it has since turned into a full-fledged home collection of tables, stools, display units, and more. Sugihara’s designs, which range from a reimagining of a Shaker chair to three-legged coffee table with an asymmetric top are influenced by "a lot of historical and traditional furniture from the late 18th century to just before the Civil War," he says. "It was the peak of furniture construction in a lot of ways. It’s very elaborate, but really well built."

Sugihara, who lives in San Diego with his wife Maryam Shamlou (whom he also collaborates with on IJJI), commonly uses domestic hardwoods that’s grown and sourced sustainably—maple, walnut, chestnut, sycamore, and a lot of cherry "because I like the tone of that wood," he says. As for finishes, he takes a slower, more old-school approach. "I do a natural hard wax oil, which has to be rubbed on my hand. It’s kind of inefficient, but I don't want to use a lot of chemicals just if nothing else for my own sake," he says, mentioning that his own process isn’t that dissimilar to the way woodworkers have been making furniture for centuries. "If I’m using these materials and if I’m sucking these resources from the world, I would like to at least create something that I know is going to last for as long as it possibly can."

That same ethos applies to IJJI, the genderless clothing line where Sugihara reiterates on the same two silhouettes since launching in 2016—one studio pant and one work jacket—which Sugihara describes as "an exercise in restraint, while also trying to create longevity." The easygoing, mix-and-match IJJI uniform is one that Sugihara wears frequently, whether it’s for woodworking, being in the office, or chilling at home. "You can pair something that we made this year with something that we made in 2017; we have a lot of customers that we’ve had for that entire lifespan, which I think is really cool," he says.

When it comes to the couple’s "very tall, narrow house," having a mix of all their meaningful objects can often feel like finding a balance so their space isn’t too cluttered. "Maryam is half Persian and half Filipino, and I’m primarily Japanese and Midwestern, so there can be a lot of aesthetic noise in terms of objects that are significant to us," he says. "Trying to find some throughline between all those is kind of my big project for our house." It’s also why if you read Sugihara’s furniture descriptions, you’ll discover that every design has deeply personal touches, such as the table that Sugihara built for his wedding, which was for the Sofreh Aghd, the Persian wedding display of the event. "I was trying to find some throughline between the simple, clean, Midwestern, and architectural Japanese, but honor the flowing curves that you see in a lot of Persian design. And then, obviously, it's a lot of wood. I think the warmth and presence of wood is something I find hugely comforting."

