Clothing and Furniture Designer Nick Sugihara Strives to Make Items That Last
"I have kind of an obsessive personality where if I get into something, I get all the way into it," says Nick Sugihara, founder of the clothing brand IJJI and the recently launched Sugihara Fine Furniture. Woodworking initially started out as a DIY shelving project for the office three years ago; it has since turned into a full-fledged home collection of tables, stools, display units, and more. Sugihara’s designs, which range from a reimagining of a Shaker chair to three-legged coffee table with an asymmetric top are influenced by "a lot of historical and traditional furniture from the late 18th century to just before the Civil War," he says. "It was the peak of furniture construction in a lot of ways. It’s very elaborate, but really well built."
Sugihara, who lives in San Diego with his wife Maryam Shamlou (whom he also collaborates with on IJJI), commonly uses domestic hardwoods that’s grown and sourced sustainably—maple, walnut, chestnut, sycamore, and a lot of cherry "because I like the tone of that wood," he says. As for finishes, he takes a slower, more old-school approach. "I do a natural hard wax oil, which has to be rubbed on my hand. It’s kind of inefficient, but I don't want to use a lot of chemicals just if nothing else for my own sake," he says, mentioning that his own process isn’t that dissimilar to the way woodworkers have been making furniture for centuries. "If I’m using these materials and if I’m sucking these resources from the world, I would like to at least create something that I know is going to last for as long as it possibly can."
That same ethos applies to IJJI, the genderless clothing line where Sugihara reiterates on the same two silhouettes since launching in 2016—one studio pant and one work jacket—which Sugihara describes as "an exercise in restraint, while also trying to create longevity." The easygoing, mix-and-match IJJI uniform is one that Sugihara wears frequently, whether it’s for woodworking, being in the office, or chilling at home. "You can pair something that we made this year with something that we made in 2017; we have a lot of customers that we’ve had for that entire lifespan, which I think is really cool," he says.
When it comes to the couple’s "very tall, narrow house," having a mix of all their meaningful objects can often feel like finding a balance so their space isn’t too cluttered. "Maryam is half Persian and half Filipino, and I’m primarily Japanese and Midwestern, so there can be a lot of aesthetic noise in terms of objects that are significant to us," he says. "Trying to find some throughline between all those is kind of my big project for our house." It’s also why if you read Sugihara’s furniture descriptions, you’ll discover that every design has deeply personal touches, such as the table that Sugihara built for his wedding, which was for the Sofreh Aghd, the Persian wedding display of the event. "I was trying to find some throughline between the simple, clean, Midwestern, and architectural Japanese, but honor the flowing curves that you see in a lot of Persian design. And then, obviously, it's a lot of wood. I think the warmth and presence of wood is something I find hugely comforting."
Zojirushi Water Boiler and Warmer
"We got one a few years ago and frankly I would never go back. My wife and I are both big tea drinkers and having hot water available at all times has been a phenomenal life improvement."
Balmuda Toaster
"I know a steam toaster sounds gimmicky but it really works! We lived without a toaster or toaster oven for so long I had almost convinced myself I didn't need one, but life is better with a perfect piece of toast."
Rancho Gordo Bean Pot
"A friend got us the Rancho Gordo sampler box as a wedding present and we became total bean freaks. The bean pot is not only our preferred method for cooking, but a beautiful vessel to have in our kitchen." (Editor’s note: The bean pot is currently sold out, but this alternative isn’t!)
IJJI Work Pants
"I'm biased but I also wear these pants almost everyday so I speak from experience. They’re the right middle ground between rugged and comfortable, which for me makes them the perfect house pants. I can do a little light carpentry or just lay around and read a magazine."
Dyson v11
Sister Stool
"I built the first one of these for my wife who’s 5’2" and was tired of grabbing a chair from the dining table whenever she had to get something from the tall cupboard. The high back makes it easy to pick up and move around without having to bend over."
Big Green Egg
"[My wife] Maryam got me this for my 30th birthday and despite not wanting to be a stereotype of a man in his 30s, I love to grill and I love to smoke. In my opinion, this is kind of a perfectly designed, if not so aesthetically pleasing, piece of equipment."
Tekla Percale Bedding
"For me, bedding texture is huge. I hate feeling smothered and I overheat quickly but I'm also not really into the silk sheets vibe so the Tekla stuff is ideal. Sliding into them feels like slipping into a crisp cotton shirt."
Incense Column
"I think there's no better way to refresh a room quickly than opening a window and lighting some incense. I really like having a standalone incense holder that doesn’t take up any highly sought after coffee table space."
Hoka Recovery Slides
"My go-to studio shoes. Spending all day standing on concrete was taking a toll on my feet and lower back, until I found these. I know the idea of wearing an open-toed shoe while woodworking might make you cringe but I’ve just learned to be extra careful where my toes are concerned."
Published
