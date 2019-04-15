Next-Door Labor
Of the 49 acres that make up the New Canaan, Connecticut, enclave of architect Philip Johnson, 1,815 square feet belong to his Glass House. The rest of the compound, added after 1949, is an architectural laboratory comprising 13 multifarious buildings, like the Sculpture Gallery, a skylighted showcase for Johnson’s art collection, which he briefly considered making his home once it was finished in 1970.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.