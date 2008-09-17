New York's New Face

"Most architecture in any age is crap, and today’s crap isn’t as bad as yesterday’s." That's a juicy pull-quote from "The Glass Stampede," critic Justin Davidson's compulsively readable review of the last decade-and-a-half of new construction in Manhattan and environs, in the most recent New York magazine.

With fascinating side-by side photos of then and now, it's a wide-ranging pan of/paean to the glass and steel that have replaced the brick and stone that defined the city's visage for more than a century.