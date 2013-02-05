New York’s 20th Annual Canstruction

We checked in with three of the teams to learn more:

"deVAULTed to SHARE" by Cetraruddy.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Team: Cetraruddy Years Participating: Three Favorite Project (other than their own): The Jeff Koons Sculpture by WSP Flack + Kurtz and Gensler Cetraruddy’s project, "deVAULTed to SHARE," is an open vault based on their mission statement, "True generosity stems for a willingness to share." "We wanted to create something that was simple yet elegant—something that you can easily recognize purely by the form and materiality," says the team. Using sweet peas, corn, and kale to construct the vault, and non-perishables collected during their intra-office food drive to "fill" it, the team members focused their design around providing nutritional meals. Magnets to hold the cans together vertically and wire tied around horizontal cans prevents rolling. This labor-intensive structure proved to be a design challenge that required round-the-clock work from the eight-person team.

Weidlinger Associates' entry into the Canstruction competition.

Team: Weidlinger Associates Years Participating: Nine Favorite Project (other than their own): CH2M Hill Yolle’s Staten Island "Eye" (Although they didn’t get to see the finished project) Using 1,400 cans of Goya beans, vegetables, and fruit, the 2004 People’s Choice Award veterans made a dining table surrounded by four chairs. Calling their piece "Room for One More," Weidlinger Associates wanted to emphasize the mission of Canstruction and the importance of sharing a meal at the dinner table. Although the chairs came together easily, it took several test-builds to finalize the design. To show off the resulting curve-shaped base and to make the design feel more inviting, the team positioned chairs at various angles.

The Staten Island Eye by CH2M.