A New York Shop with Austrian Design Sensibility

Stillfried Wien, a trove of design from Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic, lies one block south of New York City’s bustling Canal Street. The store and gallery, which opened in fall of 2013, is a welcome addition to a city saturated with pieces from Italy and Scandinavia. Proprietors Anna and Michael Trubrig moved to Manhattan from Vienna last July, she leaving a career in marketing and fine art importing, he a job in hedge fund management. The couple has since corralled a short list of historic manufacturers who are reinvigorating their inventories by enlisting new talent. We asked them how the new, vintage, and customizable wares they sell embody today’s Austrian design.