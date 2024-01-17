Every Essential You Need For a New Year of Rest and Relaxation

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper.

Happy New Year! You survived the holidays, and I congratulate you for that, but it’s time to take a beat and embrace the art of deep relaxation. Don’t beat yourself up about not changing everything about your life on January 1st. A well-rested mind and body are key. Here’s how I reset my brain each week. The perfect inside clothes

Block Shop Textiles Poiret Robe The most elegant robe in a gorgeous cotton twill weave for year-round coziness. The Poiret is designed for making dramatic entrances down staircases in a bold slipper, a la Gloria Swanson in Sunset Blvd. Hand block printed on our new luxe, slightly heavier-weight, super soft cotton.

Your first step towards relaxing at home is a comfy outfit. I like to start with a light robe layered over loungewear. Arq makes my favorite loungewear, which I lovingly refer to as "house underwear." Their high-rise undies and crop tank are my go-to lounge wear on my deep relaxation days. They’re made with thick, cozy cotton and spandex with the perfect amount of stretch. I like to layer a lighter robe over my Arq sets like this one from Block Shop. In addition to great prints, Block Shop robes have pockets, which is, in my opinion, an underrated robe feature. I need a place to put my phone! A mask that does it all

My TikTok For You Page was dominated by this eye massager for two months. I really enjoyed this TikTok in particular showing an entire family trying the eye mask at Thanksgiving, not knowing that it was going to be their Christmas gift. The ads wore me down and I finally ordered my own a few weeks ago. The mask itself looks a bit silly, kind of like VR goggles, but the massage is really lovely. While there are a few different modes you can toggle through, the temple massage is my favorite. It’s got little speakers that can play built-in "soothing sounds" or you can play your own music or podcasts via Bluetooth. A security blanket for adults

Baloo Weighted Blanket Good nights and better days from here on out, with our best-selling weighted blanket. Science-backed, sustainably-made, in super-soft cotton—for a blanket that feels like a hug, right when you need one.

Once you’ve secured the outfit and the eye mask, it’s time to get under the weighted blanket. I really enjoy the light pressure of a 15 to 20 pound blanket. I have a dog who has free range of the apartment, including most of the furniture, so everything I own has to be very easy to clean. I wanted a weighted blanket that I could wash as often as I wash my duvet insert (which is not very often!). This weighted throw from Baloo Living is designed to be used on its own or with a duvet cover, which is much easier to toss in the washing machine than a 20-pound blanket. Some relaxation aids

My life changed last summer when I tried a THC seltzer for the first time. This may be old news to those of you who live in states that have had legal dispensaries for years, but New York is just now catching up. The seltzer is, in my opinion, the best way to consume THC. I’ve tried a couple of brands but Wynk is my favorite. They make a 2.5mg seltzer, which is perfect as an after dinner drink or a chill day under your weighted blanket. If THC seltzers feel a bit out of your reach, try a CBD bath bomb. Kush Queen makes a variety of vibrant CBD bath bombs that won’t stain your tub. You can start small with a 25mg bomb, but if you really want to melt away lingering aches and pains try the 1000mg. They’re truly wonderful. A place to put up your feet

Palermo House Dune Ottoman Go ahead and put your feet up. As an essential part of the Dune Lounger Set, the Indoor Ottoman brings versatility and stability without compromising on comfort. Use it as a footrest, stool, or floor cushion with a lounging accessory that can also stand in as the main event.