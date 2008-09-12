New TiVo DVR Boasts a Terabyte of Storage

As the successor to the Series3, the new TiVo HD XL offers up ample room for all those Mad Men episodes and anything else you can throw at it. Equipped with a massive terabyte drive, you can record up to 150 hours of HD television—which should be more than enough to sate the appetite of even the most hopeless TV addict. Audio- and videophiles will be pleased to note that the unit boasts full support for Dolby THX, as well as a handsome premium back-lit remote.



At $600, the DVR is twice as expensive as the TiVo HD. But then again, you're getting more than seven times the storage space. Think of it as paying for privilege of not having to decide about what to keep (and what to erase) on your DVR.