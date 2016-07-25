New Porsche Cayenne Editions Promise Greater Efficiency Without Compromising Performance

The Cayenne’s primary design lines now run outward, rather than toward the middle. The result is a vehicle with a more robust road presence. Of course, most of the Cayenne's performance evolutions are under the hood. Upgraded and optimized, the new Cayenne engine was developed to spare drivers' wallets at the pump.

Since 2003, the Porsche Cayenne has distinguished itself in the SUV segment as a sports-minded vehicle with an eye for luxury. True to that pioneering heritage, four new 2015 versions, the Cayenne Diesel, Cayenne S, Cayenne Turbo, and Cayenne S E-Hybrid, engineer higher efficiency standards without sacrificing power or comfort. Sharp, modern lines broaden the shape of the vehicle for a more powerful road stance, but as always the most exhilarating innovations are under the hood. New fuel-saving technologies prioritize the vehicles' ecological responsibility by reducing energy costs and emissions. The Cayenne S E-Hybrid, the world's first plug-in hybrid luxury SUV, is capable of driving on pure electric power. The vehicle can reach an electric top speed of 78 miles-per-hour by utilizing a powerful lithium-ion battery, which is re-chargable from the road via an optimally integrated port. Casting form and function into brilliant relief, the new Cayenne editions prove better performance and increased efficiency are no contradiction in modern auto-manufacturing.