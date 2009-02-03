New Letterpress from bluepoolroad
View Photos

New Letterpress from bluepoolroad

Add to
Like
Share
By Jordan Kushins
It’s no secret that we’re suckers for letterpress here at Dwell, and we're delighted to see the new stationery line from bluepoolroad. Part of the fun comes from the playful use of the medium, incorporating completely inkless cards and clever cut-outs with a clean, simple touch to create a collection that just begs to be sent to any number of special someones.

Peggy Wong does all the designs herself, and she shared some of the inspiration behind her work, which includes notes, pads, cards and hand-stamped tags.



How did you get interested and involved in design?

I grew up on the actual Blue Pool Road in Hong Kong (and moved to the states when I was 12). It was— and probably still is— the design/architectural mecca of Hong Kong, and I remember going to amazing furniture stores in the neighborhood. My father is a retired architect, so growing up I was influenced and fascinated by buildings, lines and shapes, colors and textures. Eventually, I found my way through the design world and decided typography is my real passion.



What kinds of eco-friendly elements do you integrate into your process?

There are various "light green" elements in my work; I think every little bit helps. I use 100% tree-free cotton paper, as well as FSC certified and recycled paper (I love recycled factory offcuts!), and soy-based inks.  Some of the cards are created using letterpress without ink (like the "missing u") and in these cases I don't even have to turn the power on, because the rollers don’t need to be inked and at that point, it’s all manual labor. Visually, I think they’re stunning, so I'm really happy with the results.



They’re all undoubtedly near and dear to you, but do you have a favorite card from your range?

If I have to pick one, it would actually have to be the "missing u" card from the U & I series - I just love the simplicity of it.

New Letterpress from bluepoolroad - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample