New Kids on the Bloc: American Architects in the Post-Soviet World

A quarter-century since the fall of the Berlin Wall, the former Soviet-bloc countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia in some ways are still navigating the delicate transition from communism to democracy. Three New York-based architects who have worked recently in Poland, Bulgaria, and Kazakhstan gathered at the Center for Architecture in Manhattan on Thursday to discuss how bold design statements are helping those countries announce their arrival on the world stage.

The Muzeiko, Bulgaria's first children's museum, is scheduled to open in Sofia in2015. It was designed by the Lee H. Skolnick Architecture + Design Partnership.

In Sofia, Bulgaria, the Lee H. Skolnick Architecture + Design Partnership has designed a $15 million children’s museum called Muzeiko. The project, which is being funded by a U.S. government-backed charity and is due to be completed next year, is a sign of the extent to which the children’s museum, once a purely American phenomenon, has become an American export. Part of the reason for that, Skolnick explained, is that in the communist era, museums were seen as one-dimensional repositories for artifacts and not as interactive environments to entertain and educate visitors, particularly children. American designers have valuable expertise here, he said.

The museum's glass structure is broken up by sculptural forms that are meant to evoke the mountains surrounding the Bulgarian capital.

"We have in this country, and in Europe, a heritage of creating cultural institutions," Skolnick said. "Nothing cultural was built in Bulgaria for 50 years, and so there’s two generations that missed out on the experience of making theaters or museums, or even, in some instances, schools. It’s not just that they’re buying Western design; they’re buying experience."

Thomas Phifer and Partners' design for the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw calls for two buildings, one housing gallery space for the museum and the other a new home for the TR Warsaw Theatre. They will be joined by a public esplanade.

Like his co-panelists—Audrey Matlock, principal at Audrey Matlock Architect, and Gabriel Smith, a director at Thomas Phifer and Partners—Skolnick encountered cultural differences, subtle and otherwise, that had to be smoothed out to move his project forward.

A rendering of the Medeu Sports Center by Audrey Matlock Architect, proposed for the foothills of the Tian Shan Mountains in Kazakhstan. The design calls for much of the center to be built below grade, leaving the zinc-clad roof and zig-zagging clerestories to make the building's architectural statement.

"We find that in Bulgaria the phrase we hear most often when we propose something is, ‘That’s not possible,’ Skolnick said. "And they don’t even necessarily mean it’s not possible, that’s just the knee-jerk reaction: ‘This is not possible.’ But it’s ingrained. And we’re Americans. We’re crazy optimists; of course it’s possible, and we’ll show you how it’s possible, or work with you. And they’re very proud of all these things that were not possible that are now happening."

The 21,500-square-foot Tian Shan Mountain House was built into a steep hillside. Earth that was excavated for construction was used to build retaining walls that formed a series of terraces likee the one pictured.

Smith encountered similar issues after his firm won a competition to design two new buildings for the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, one of which will house the TR Warsawa Theatre. "We’ve learned … that there are things like old Soviet wiring—telecommunications lines that run under our site that no one knows where it is," Smith said. "This is Stalin coming back to get you."

Early in the In the design process, Matlock encountered an old regulation that no structure in Kazakhstand could be cantilevered by more than three meters. The rule forced her to add a pair of angled beams beneath the 20-foot cantelievered bedroom—an unnecessary move from an engineering standpoint, she said. "We actually ran posts out at an angle that ended three meters before the end," she said. "We didn't need it, but it was the only way we were going to get that built."