New Furniture from Egg Collective

"Three minds and a pad of paper" is how Ellis says Egg Collective begins to design an object. "There's a lot of sketching, drawing, and re-drawing. From the initial brainstorm we then break off into our individual roles: Hillary is the face of Egg calling subcontractors and keeping us moving forward, Stephanie is the head of production and fabrication, and I am head of creative development."



The Oscar table ($12,000) shown here is made from two of Egg's signature materials: travertine and brass. It also comes in a nickel– or copper-plated base and custom materials for the top are available. At Egg's ICFF booth, the table had a stunning breccia marble surface.