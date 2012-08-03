New Furniture from Egg Collective
After graduating in 2006, they disbanded to pursue different professional interests but kept in contact. During the interim period between finishing school and opening Egg, the women each honed different, and complementary, skills: Beamer worked for a series of fine furniture makers, Ellis went to RISD to earn her MFA in sculpture, and Petrie honed her eye for detail by working for a custom millwork and fabrication studio. "We each have different skills, but work together now and compliment each other nicely," says Petrie.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
"We became more educated. You get older and see more things and you realize what you're passionate about," says Ellis about the hiatus. "When we first began to make furniture we were looking at Droog and designs that were a bit tongue-in-cheek conceptually," says Ellis. "Now we're interested in making a piece of furniture you want to hold onto rather that creating something that just makes you smile when you look at it."