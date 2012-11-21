New from Resource Furniture

Right before Hurricane Sandy swept into New York and its environs, we paid a visit to the midtown showroom of Resource Furniture. Resource Furniture is a frequent exhibitor at Dwell on Design, and their roster of transformable furniture pieces—beds, desks, tables, you name it—makes small space living a cinch. Dwell got a tour of all the latest, plus a demonstration of one of the genre's most classic pieces: the original LGM system from Clei (in handy GIF form for your viewing pleasure).
This GIF highlights how the LGM bed goes from completely undetected (behind a bookshelf) to front and center with one 180-degree rotation and a simple pull-down motion. Lisa Blecker of Resource Furniture points out that it's the store's best-selling piece of furniture, even without advertising it: "It still solves so many issues in so many different kinds of spaces, from studios to larger suburban homes. Its audience is wider than anything else in our showroom–from young singles to older suburbanites."