New from Resource Furniture

The LGM Tavolo by Clei was introduced in 1974; in fact, Clei's founding Colombo family still has an original system in its vacation home in Italy. The LGM is a vertically opening queen bed with fold-down table that rotates 180 degrees to reveal a queen wall bed and can also be used as a desk when closed.

This GIF highlights how the LGM bed goes from completely undetected (behind a bookshelf) to front and center with one 180-degree rotation and a simple pull-down motion. Lisa Blecker of Resource Furniture points out that it's the store's best-selling piece of furniture, even without advertising it: "It still solves so many issues in so many different kinds of spaces, from studios to larger suburban homes. Its audience is wider than anything else in our showroom–from young singles to older suburbanites."