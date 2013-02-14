New from Note Design: 2013
The Vinge table lamp by Note for Örsjö Belysning comes in three colors—red, black, and white. It features a rotating wing that "makes the sweeping experience of increasing or decreasing brightness highly tactile," states Note.
Designed for Nola, this bike rack is a piece of street furniture we wish we had here in San Francisco.
The Step sink stylishly solves a common bathroom dilemma: soggy surfaces. A wooden section provides a perch for soap, razors, toothbrushes, and other bathroom accessories.
We love the muted colors of Notes ceramic pendant lights, Fuse.
Note's Pilsado storage rack for Karl Andersson & Söner features fabric pockets in a lovely coral pink hue.