The Vinge table lamp by Note for Örsjö Belysning comes in three colors—red, black, and white. It features a rotating wing that "makes the sweeping experience of increasing or decreasing brightness highly tactile," states Note.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

NEW FROM NOTE DESIGN: 2013



Meet five releases by Note, a Swedish studio known for its whimsical and playful pieces.

Designed for Nola, this bike rack is a piece of street furniture we wish we had here in San Francisco.

Whimsical design company Note created this Step sink to split the level of your sink so you can forget about soap residue on the counter.

The Step sink stylishly solves a common bathroom dilemma: soggy surfaces. A wooden section provides a perch for soap, razors, toothbrushes, and other bathroom accessories.

We love the muted colors of Notes ceramic pendant lights, Fuse.