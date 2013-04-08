View Photos
New From Claesson Koivisto Rune: Tiles Carpets
By Diana Budds
Omnipresent Swedish firm Claesson Koivisto Rune will debut new pieces for 13 companies at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile 2013. In collaboration with Kasthall, CKR created a series of tufted wool carpets, called "Tiles," inspired by a 1960s storefront located across the street from its Stockholm studio.
Here's what CKR says in a release: "The pattern is not new, it is everywhere. On mid-century building facades, in metro stations, and in your bathroom. But in another material and scale it became carpets that are both strict and playful." We dig the architectural influence, the mellow color, and the plush texture. To see an example of the firm's residential work, view our story on a prefab house in suburban Sweden.
