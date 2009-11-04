New Design from Very Good & Proper
New Design from Very Good & Proper

By Sarah Rich
In this year's June issue, our Square Meal column featured the London restaurant mini-chain Canteen, where good design is as high a priority as good taste. The owner of Canteen also runs a design company, Very Good & Proper, which creates the interiors for the eateries. They started small with a custom table for their guests, and now they're releasing more. Recently they launched their Utility Chair and Hook & Knob.

The Utility Chair is inspired by post-WWII school chairs—spare, light and stackable. The powder-coated steel frame comes in an assortment of bright colors, with a beech ply seat and back folded over it.

With a powder-coated steel backplate and shiny chrome peg, the Hook & Knob is a functional wall accent. It comes in the same palette as the Utility Chair frames, suited to Canteen's light wood hues, but the colors would be as nice against dark wood, plain black and white, or busy patterns.

The other bit of news from VG&P is that their UK-made products are now available in the US through NeoUtility, based in Brooklyn, NY. And if you're visiting London, remember this is the place to try some Lincolnshire Poacher and Gorwydd Caerphilly.