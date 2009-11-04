New Design from Very Good & Proper

The Utility Chair is inspired by post-WWII school chairs—spare, light and stackable. The powder-coated steel frame comes in an assortment of bright colors, with a beech ply seat and back folded over it.

With a powder-coated steel backplate and shiny chrome peg, the Hook & Knob is a functional wall accent. It comes in the same palette as the Utility Chair frames, suited to Canteen's light wood hues, but the colors would be as nice against dark wood, plain black and white, or busy patterns.