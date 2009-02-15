New Amsterdam Plein & Pavilion
View Photos

New Amsterdam Plein & Pavilion

Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Rich
This year marks the 400th anniversary of Henry Hudson's arrival in the New York Harbor, and while it may not strike everyone as an all-important historical event, it is the impetus for another cause of excitement. With the anniversary comes the announcement that Dutch architect Ben van Berkel of UNStudio will be designing a new outdoor pavilion and marketplace, to be sited at The Battery in Lower Manhattan.

The New Amsterdam Plein & Pavilion (plein meaning "platform" in Dutch), as the new structure will be called, will encompass 5,000 square feet in the Peter Minuit Plaza. The form will be almost pinwheel-like when viewed from above, and the facade will contain an LED light system that will become a spectacle of colored lights at night.  Inside the pavilion will be seats and tables and a large event space under an undulating roof.

The New Amsterdam Plein & Pavilion has the cultural weight and physical stature of a museum but it's going to be an open, public space with flexible programming and plenty of food. It's intended to be a commemoration of Dutch history in New York and a salute to the design legacy of the Netherlands.

New Amsterdam Plein & Pavilion - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample