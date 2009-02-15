The New Amsterdam Plein & Pavilion (plein meaning "platform" in Dutch), as the new structure will be called, will encompass 5,000 square feet in the Peter Minuit Plaza. The form will be almost pinwheel-like when viewed from above, and the facade will contain an LED light system that will become a spectacle of colored lights at night. Inside the pavilion will be seats and tables and a large event space under an undulating roof.



The New Amsterdam Plein & Pavilion has the cultural weight and physical stature of a museum but it's going to be an open, public space with flexible programming and plenty of food. It's intended to be a commemoration of Dutch history in New York and a salute to the design legacy of the Netherlands.