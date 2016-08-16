You probably haven’t thought about it, but we’re glad German brand Nesmuk did, because their knife collection is truly one of a kind.



Combining high-tech manufacturing techniques and ancient design, the company has produced a fascinating hybrid that takes the best of both worlds and adds a creative touch to revolutionize the ubiquitous tool. Inspired by the silhouette of a knife used thousands of years ago, Nesmuk has optimized the shape to maximize performance and added traditional craftsmanship and technological innovations to create state of the art tools for a residential or professional kitchen. The materials blend sophisticated and organic, with an emphasis on high quality and performance. The blades are made of a stainless steel alloy that contains the rare element niobium; the Janus range has a DLC finish for extra strength and impressive scratch-resistance, while the stunning Damascus collection features handcrafted blades made using techniques dating back to 500 BC; hundreds of layers of steel create gorgeous patterns and strengthen the blade at the same time. The handles are just as impressive, with materials including dark gray bog oak made of fossilized wood that has lain in a bog, river or swamp for up to 5,000 years, elegant Mediterranean olive wood, birch burl boasting grain patterns, and a range of modern micarta handles designed with durability and contemporary style in mind. The Nesmuk knives have received the International Knife Award for best design at the IWA fair, and now you can find them in our shop. Check out the range to discover the only kitchen knife you will probably ever need. Buy here