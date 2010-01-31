View Photos
Nature of Material
By Sarah Rich –
Israeli designer Ran Amitai has a new line of stacking stools that merge organic with high-tech to lovely effect.
Amitai's stools are made from aluminum sheets that have been laser-cut with perforations that allow them to be hand-folded into shape. Because the perforations lie only at the legs and not on the seat, the top of the stool undergoes an organic, gentle folding as the legs are bent more precisely into position. The result is a soft perch on three sturdy legs.
