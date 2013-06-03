MyWorld Lounge System by Philippe Starck

Many years ago when Cassina approached Starck to design a modern sofa he scoffed at what he then thought was an "obsolete piece of furniture." Today, however, he views the sofa as "an island of energy and activity." As a result, Starck's MyWorld design ensures comfort and longevity; an element seemingly as small as a seam required two years of back and forth between Starck and Cassina engineers.

The no-frills-necessary MyWorld armchair. Photo provided by Cassina.

The MyWorld living system’s flexibility helps it stand the test of time: Comfort was paramount in its design and extra add-ons can be personalized to fufill a variety of needs. A lamp and storage unit for devices and books can be placed on either end, and a container housing a built-in USB charger, electrical plug, and Duracell Powermat® simplifies the charging process to allow lay-abouts and work-from-homers alike stay connected.

The concealed charging station slides out easily. Photo provided by Cassina.

Starck minimized the design to keep the sofa feeling timeless. Though he admitted that it can be difficult to find the "courage to make less," he believes doing so is best for the future. As he puts it, "the Kleenex society is out," people want to make durable purchases that allow them to consume less over time. (This sentiment is echoed in his new Starck Organic collection for Axor, which was also presented during ICFF last weekend.)

The low screen blocks outside distractions, allowing you to immerse yourself in relaxation or work. Photo provided by Cassina.