My House: Inside Mikei Huang’s Color-Curious, Splashy Bushwick Apartment
In his 745-square-foot flat, the Meta product designer mixes raw concrete with polished metal, mirrors built for RVs, and “striped madness.”
Text by
Photos by
Meta product designer Mikei Huang spends most of his days immersed in a headset, building new worlds in the Metaverse. So, when it came to buying his first home in New York’s Bushwick neighborhood, he relished the challenge to map out its interiors, room by room and wall by wall. Mikei shares the two-bedroom, 745-square-foot space with his partner and his dog, Shabu Shabu, a Shiba Inu mix who likes to spend his days sunbathing on the high-pile rugs around the place.
