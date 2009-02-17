My Favorite Thing Series and Giveaway

In a new feature on Dwell.com, we’d like to celebrate these domestic gems, not for their function or value, necessarily, but because of what they mean as part of a personal space. We invite you to participate in the new series by submitting your favorite things to us and sharing them with the Dwell community.



Here's how to do it: Take a few clear snapshots of your favorite object and send them to us at giveaway[at]dwell[dot]com with the subject line "My Favorite Thing." Please include a concise description (200-300 words) of what the item is, where you got it, and why you hold it near and dear. We'll be posting a selection of the submissions on Dwell.com, and by submitting, your name will also be entered into our Favorite Things drawing and giveaway. At the end of the month, we'll draw one winner to receive a beautiful set of four Jessica Rust plates. If you'd like to be entered for the giveaway, be sure to submit your email by February 27!



The Dwell editors will be sharing our favorite things on the blog while we await your stories and photographs. I'll kick things off. My grandfather made this lamp in the mid-1950s. My mom remembers my grandma gifting him with his first lathe—a Shopsmith, counter-height and about 5 or 6 feet long—which they hid in the guest shower until his birthday. He used it to make many pieces of their furniture, and I remember this lamp forever sitting atop a side table next to the couch in their living room. The bulbous shape gives it a nice sense of weight against which the slender neck provides a lovely balance. When you get up close you can see the scallop-like detailing of the various woods he combined to craft the piece.