My Favorite Thing: Aaron's Senegalese Statue
Aaron: This three inch statue was given to me by a pair of Senegalese kids, Yamar and his sister Fatou, whom I taught for the summer of 2004 while living in Washington DC. Though it's just a token from their home country, one which they pined for with particular vigor during my lessons, I've always cherished it as a memory of them and as a kind of spur, encouraging me to get to West Africa.
I've had a yen to visit there for many years, and after spending time with Yamar, Fatou, their aunt Rose who was also a teacher at the Rock Creek International School, and their mother who came for a visit, my resolve solidified. I keep the statue on my desk at home, or in the windowsill, but always out, his little hand raised, his tassel-less fez standing erect, and speculate about what sort of person he's meant to represent. A scholar, a cleric, a storyteller, a merchant? He appears to be in the midst of saying something, but what, I can't divine. Perhaps only a trip to Senegal will tell.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Don't forget! We want to hear your stories about favorite furniture or objects in your house. Send photos and a brief description of what it is and why you love it to giveaway[at]dwell[dot]com. We'll enter your name in a drawing to win a free set of plates designed by Jessica Rust. We're waiting to hear from you!