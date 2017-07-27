My Bedtime Routine: Jessie Randall, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Loeffler Randall

Jessie’s impeccable style extends from her work at the office to her home in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Here she shares some interior design tips for families, how to keep shop talk out of the bedroom, what’s on her nightstand and more.



You’ve defined your everyday style as understated, elegant and effortless. What’s your bedroom style like?

I like my bedroom to be an oasis from the chaos and busy pace of my life with three kids and a growing business. My bedroom is spare, calm and light colored. I wanted it to feel like a hotel bedroom – and it does!

Bedside tables can reveal a lot about a person. What’s on yours?

Love this question! My Kindle is always there (I love reading nonfiction). I also stock lots of water, photos of my kiddos, plus little notes and drawings from them.

The perfect number of Pillows on the bed is…

Hmmm…on my bed I like two Standard Pillows and one King Pillow each for me and my husband. Plus, we place a long, rectangular bolster in the center of the bed.

What do you do to unwind after work before bedtime?

I love to take a bath with Therapie Roques O’Neil Himalayan Detox Salts. These salts make such a dreamy and relaxing bath. I also like to read my Kindle in bed and drink a beer.

You’re a self-professed low-maintenance type when it comes to beauty. Walk us through your nightly regimen.

I think my dermatologist wishes I had more of a routine! I usually rinse my face with water, pat it dry and put on some moisturizer – lately I’ve been using Fresh Rose Hydrating Gel Cream.

You run Loeffler Randall with your husband, Brian Murphy. What’s your best tip for keeping shop talk out of the bedroom?

It works best when we leave our phones downstairs in the kitchen at night, that way we can’t be interrupted by work emails and stress. We also try to have a rule about not discussing work at home or on the weekends.

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat before bed?

I will usually scroll through Instagram.How has having children changed your sleep routine?I just get much less of it now. It drives my husband crazy that I like to go to bed so early. Someone once asked me if I was a night owl or a morning person, and I answered honestly that I am neither. I need a lot of sleep. So now I have three built in alarm clocks that wake me up at the crack of dawn each morning.

Describe your perfect breakfast in bed.

I don’t love eating breakfast in bed. But give me an extra long snuggle in the morning with my little 5-year-old, Harry, and I am in pure heaven. That is the best part of my day.

How do you take your coffee, and where do you get it?

I drink iced tea. My go to places to get it are Olive’s in Soho (very strong) and The Golden Pear at the beach.

What’s in your bag when you leave the house every morning (and which Loeffler Randall is it)?

Lately, I’m carrying our brilliant blue fox Crossbody Pouch, and I love it! I’ve got my polka dot Comme Des Garcons square zip wallet, my iPhone, my house key and some lip balm in there.

Three interior design tips for parents who strive for stylish but kid-friendly homes, too. Go!

I love incorporating kid stuff into the decor of our home. There are so many chic kids brands out there right now, and their products have become interwoven with the design of our home. A few favorites include: Bobo Choses, Jess Brown and Atelier Atsuyo Et Akiko.

I keep the clutter hidden. We have big storage drawers so the toys can be cleared away easily and hidden from view. I also like the laundry bins that Hable Construction makes – I use them for toys.

I enjoy making things for my kids, and these little creations have also become a part of the decor. We have lots of sweet blankets and quilts that I’ve made them out of Liberty fabric from Purl Soho. I prefer to have things around me that have sentimental meaning.







