Must-Have Collectors Items at Brooklyn's Open Air Modern
Open Air Modern proprietor Matt Singer's tagline for his Williamsburg shop is appropriate: Surround yourself with objects you love. Singer sources—and in many cases, refurbishes—a curated selection of vintage modern furniture, and can speak eloquently about each and every one. He's also amassed an impressive design library from rare designer monographs to interior design surveys from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. We stopped by to get some recommendations on top items for sale; stop by the store in person to chat with Singer and see what's newest in his inventory.
Open Air Modern
489 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn NY 11211
718-383-6465