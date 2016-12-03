Muneeb Ali: Welcome to the New Internet

We use the internet everyday, traveling from one website to the next, but most of us don’t know what happens to our data as we sign in and out of different sites. Blockstack Labs cofounder Muneeb Ali introduces his new web browser, which eliminates the middlemen and puts the power of the web back into our own hands.

