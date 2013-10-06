Multicolor Side Tables by Dinosaur Designs
The many legged deep-sea inspired Liquid Moon, and the graphic lily-pad inspired Collage were born of experiments with one-of larger object projects, and a desire by the design duo, Louise Olsen and Stephen Ormandy, to manifest their love for well-designed, memorable furniture.
"We were inspired by the yearning to create a new form of beauty for the home," says Olsen. "Having worked with resin for so many years we felt it a natural progression to move to large-scale pieces. We recently created huge platters for the Gallery of Modern Art in Queensland, Australia, which provided us with the platform to progress to furniture. The opportunity to work with home objects is so exciting."
In line with the studio’s signature pop colors and organic silhouettes, these tables offer personal spaces the flare for drama that provenance from the smithy of bejeweling self-décor promises. Liquid Moon is an endearing otherworldly creature; Collage is a warm echo of an afternoon in a Japanese garden. Magical and somehow anthropomorphic, the Dinosaur Designs side tables bring special energy to a room.