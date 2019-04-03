Subscribe
Caia Hagel
Stories
Design Icon: C. Howard Crane
Even without any architectural training, C. Howard Crane built some of the most decadent theaters of the country.
Caia Hagel
Contemporary Tables and Vases Join the East and the West
India Mahdavi's Landscape collection integrates global design references.
Caia Hagel
Casablanca Chandigarh Exhibit in Montreal
The visionary French architects gallivanting the Third World of the 1950’s in their quest to seed Western Modernism, have left...
Caia Hagel
Multicolor Side Tables by Dinosaur Designs
Fresh this September from the Sydney-based Dinosaur Designs studio famous for its sensuous resin jewels, are the first furniture...
Caia Hagel
Designer Louise Campbell Featured at Imm Cologne
This year’s Das Haus – imm Cologne’s dreamy event featuring one international designer’s visionary house installation – will be...
Caia Hagel
Visionary Architecture: Chris Bosse on Cloud City
When German architect and LAVA co-founder Chris Bosse was asked to conceive The City of the Future for the CUSP: Designing Into...
Caia Hagel