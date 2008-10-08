MUJI to GO Opens at JFK

The 635,000-square-foot space will feature shopping and dining to beat most airport options, including sushi made to order.



The 596-square-foot MUJI to GO store is the second airport-based MUJI store in the world—the first opened in Hong Kong in March 2008. The shop will sell household items, travel accessories, and a limited selection of apparel, from stylishly generic neck pillows to "New York in a Bag"—a gifty wooden kit of NYC's most famous buildings in miniature. The full array of MUJI to GO items can be downloaded here.