MUJI to GO Opens at JFK
Sarah Rich
MUJI, the Japanese brand famous for being tastefully brandless, will soon open a retail shop in JetBlue's new Terminal 5 at New York's JFK airport. The terminal, which was originally designed by Eero Saarinen for TWA, has been lying fallow for many years, but an $800 million renovation has reinvigorated it into JetBlue's shining new New York hub.
The 635,000-square-foot space will feature shopping and dining to beat most airport options, including sushi made to order.
The 596-square-foot MUJI to GO store is the second airport-based MUJI store in the world—the first opened in Hong Kong in March 2008. The shop will sell household items, travel accessories, and a limited selection of apparel, from stylishly generic neck pillows to "New York in a Bag"—a gifty wooden kit of NYC's most famous buildings in miniature. The full array of MUJI to GO items can be downloaded here.
