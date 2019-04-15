Moving Mountains

Jack Dangers and Ellen Corrigan had one cat, a load of oversize vintage synthesizers, and a music library of more than 10,000 records to consider when they decided to build a new home in Mill Valley, California. It was a long haul, but not a long distance, to the finished result: a two-story structure with a standing-seam metal roof, nestled along a cascading hillside where their previous house once stood, with views of Mount Tamalpais to the northwest. A member of the British electronic group Meat Beat Manifesto, Jack had moved to Marin County in the early 1990s after meeting Ellen, who works in digital marketing, at a music festival in San Francisco.

