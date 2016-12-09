Move Into This Midcentury Modern Revival in North Carolina For $1.2M

On a wooded lot abutting a golf green in the Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home offers midcentury modern living with a suite of contemporary features and updates. Originally built in 1953, the 3,455-square-foot split-level was renovated from the foundation up by Peadon Finein Architecture in 2015, and is now being offered at $1,198,000.

Architect Janice Finein shared a photo of the residence before the renovation. "We changed the roof lines, extended the height of the brick wall, replaced the windows and doors, as well as added new materials and details," she says.

Western red cedar, natural stone, stucco, and brick form a warm exterior. The standing metal metal roof, under warranty through 2055, withstands winds up to 110 miles per hour. Automatic LED lighting illuminates the entry at night.

"Our goal was to work with what we had to create a unique, open, and modern home," says architect Janice Finein. "The original structure was tired, with parts of the home in disrepair." Areas of the roof were sagging, the interior suffered from "chunky" details—a remnant from the ‘80s—and the quality of the materials needed an upgrade. Finein and the team replaced the asphalt shingles with a standing seam metal roof, painted the brick a neutral hue, and installed red cedar siding instead of blue vinyl. A poorly executed sun porch gave way to a new master suite and a 710-square-foot garage boasting vaulted ceilings. "The result was a dramatic transformation," says Finein.



The landscaping features encore azaleas, arborvitae, and Japanese cypress. An oak forest in the backyard provides a sense of privacy and seclusion.

"My favorite feature is the entry of the home," says Finein. "It is where you see the greatest transformation, both inside and out." Hickory floating stairs and a stainless steel railing system lead to the upper floor. Through the frosted glass barn door is the office, which enjoys a granite countertop built-in desk.

In a fitting gesture of welcoming change, many of the improvements focused on the interior and exterior entryway. On the outside, Finein added an L-shaped element to conceal a large gutter and scupper, creating a clean front elevation. On the inside, the stairway to the upper level was shifted and reimagined with open risers and a cable rail system, creating a serene sense of homecoming. "These simple changes were a big improvement," says Finein, "making the entrance feel more gracious and open."

Custom Treefrog wood cabinets and quartz countertops outfit the kitchen, where a granite island with a built-in butcher block transitions into bar seating. Benson Pendants by Restoration Hardware hang above. Another frosted glass barn door leads to a walk-in pantry.

The kitchen flows into the living room, where a double-sided gas fireplace and a bluestone hearth provide a focal point. The granite top wet bar includes a KitchenAid beverage fridge and ice maker. A speaker system with volume control runs throughout the kitchen, living room, great room, master bedroom, and bathroom.

On the other side of the fireplace is the great room, where a vaulted cedar ceiling, measuring 18 feet at its height, adds to the feeling of spaciousness. The French doors lead to the balcony.

Three exposed beams run across the vaulted cedar ceiling in the master bedroom, which has private access to the back deck. The generous closet features custom built-in wood shelving and a packing island with a granite top.

A frosted glass pocket door leads to the master bathroom, which enjoys a large free-standing tub and a floating double vanity.

Approximately 516 square feet, the back deck is comprised of two-toned cedar and gray composite wood. Four all-weather speakers provide entertainment, and the reinforced left side allows for hot tub installation.