Move Into This Midcentury Modern Revival in North Carolina For $1.2M

Built in 1953 and completely renovated last year, this split-level residence both upgrades and references its midcentury roots.
On a wooded lot abutting a golf green in the Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home offers midcentury modern living with a suite of contemporary features and updates. Originally built in 1953, the 3,455-square-foot split-level was renovated from the foundation up by Peadon Finein Architecture in 2015, and is now being offered at $1,198,000.
"Our goal was to work with what we had to create a unique, open, and modern home," says architect Janice Finein. "The original structure was tired, with parts of the home in disrepair." Areas of the roof were sagging, the interior suffered from "chunky" details—a remnant from the ‘80s—and the quality of the materials needed an upgrade. Finein and the team replaced the asphalt shingles with a standing seam metal roof, painted the brick a neutral hue, and installed red cedar siding instead of blue vinyl. A poorly executed sun porch gave way to a new master suite and a 710-square-foot garage boasting vaulted ceilings. "The result was a dramatic transformation," says Finein.
In a fitting gesture of welcoming change, many of the improvements focused on the interior and exterior entryway. On the outside, Finein added an L-shaped element to conceal a large gutter and scupper, creating a clean front elevation. On the inside, the stairway to the upper level was shifted and reimagined with open risers and a cable rail system, creating a serene sense of homecoming. "These simple changes were a big improvement," says Finein, "making the entrance feel more gracious and open."
Along with the thoughtful renovation, 2110 Peppercorn Lane benefits from Nest smart thermostats, a DSC security system, and built-in speakers that provide comfort and security in this midcentury modern revival. For more information about the property, see the listing online.