Eureka! This $3.3M Home Stands on the Site of a 19th-Century Gold Mine

Designed by Atelier Bow Wow and built in 2008, the minimalist home opens to the Sierra Nevada with immense glass doors and an airy top floor.
Text by
Location: 12789 Sailor Flat Road, Nevada City, California

Price: $3,300,000

Architect: Atelier Bow-Wow

Year Built: 2008

Footprint: 2,281 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 60 acres

From the Agent: "Situated in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, Mountain House stands as a testament to architectural brilliance and a profound connection with nature. Designed by the internationally renowned Japanese firm Atelier Bow-Wow, the property unfolds over 60 private, forested acres. Anchored in the heart of California's Mother Lode, the property is the site of a 19th Century gold mine, Sailor Flat, which features wagon roads and trails, and is crisscrossed by year-round creeks and seasonal streams. The Mountain House was conceived with utmost sensitivity to its surroundings, over a 9-year process. Atelier Bow-Wow’s vision encompasses a design philosophy that honors the environment, manifesting in a structure that treads lightly on the land and resources while maximizing its connection to the breathtaking landscape."

The 2008 Mountain House—which took nine years to complete—is the first and only home Atelier Bow-Wow has built in the U.S.

Polished concrete floors line the home, complementing the exposed beams and woodwork.

In addition to three bedrooms, the residence also offers numerous sleeping nooks to comfortably accommodate guests.

"The Mountain House is not just a dwelling," notes the agent. "It is a living testament to the boundless possibilities of architectural innovation and honest materials, and a celebration of life in harmony with the natural world."

12789 Sailor Flat Road in Nevada City, California, is currently listed for $3,300,000 by Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage.

Dwell Staff
Published

Topics

Real EstateCalifornian Homes

