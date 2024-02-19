Eureka! This $3.3M Home Stands on the Site of a 19th-Century Gold Mine
Location: 12789 Sailor Flat Road, Nevada City, California
Price: $3,300,000
Architect: Atelier Bow-Wow
Year Built: 2008
Footprint: 2,281 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 60 acres
From the Agent: "Situated in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, Mountain House stands as a testament to architectural brilliance and a profound connection with nature. Designed by the internationally renowned Japanese firm Atelier Bow-Wow, the property unfolds over 60 private, forested acres. Anchored in the heart of California's Mother Lode, the property is the site of a 19th Century gold mine, Sailor Flat, which features wagon roads and trails, and is crisscrossed by year-round creeks and seasonal streams. The Mountain House was conceived with utmost sensitivity to its surroundings, over a 9-year process. Atelier Bow-Wow’s vision encompasses a design philosophy that honors the environment, manifesting in a structure that treads lightly on the land and resources while maximizing its connection to the breathtaking landscape."
12789 Sailor Flat Road in Nevada City, California, is currently listed for $3,300,000 by Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage.
