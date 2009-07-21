Motel 6 Makeover

One of the latest companies to jump aboard the creative revamp bandwagon is the notoriously cheap Motel 6 chain. The pillar of downmarket roadside accommodations, Motel 6 is reskinning their shabby (and not chic) interiors to give them a touch of modern minimalism and an air of modest luxury.

To achieve their massive makeover, Motel 6 tapped the British design firm Priestmangoode, whose portfolio includes the much-lauded cabin design for Virgin Atlantic. Priestmangoode approached the compact rooms with an emphasis on creating clever storage solutions and a sense of openness. They achieved this with stash space under the platform beds and an integrated entertainment, lighting and closet unit. Old carpet went out the door and [faux] wood came in. Those old dingy lamps were replaced by ambient lighting.

