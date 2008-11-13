Moss and Moroso Sample Sale

Maybe call it a 401(k) in furniture: but two of Soho's most spectacular odes to modern design, Moss and Moroso, are gathering all of their overstock, damaged and other pieces of furniture and accessories to sell this weekend for up to 90% off. Designers represented will be Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola, Ron Arad and Tomita Kazuhiko, among others.





It's a time of year when many of us are feeling rather strapped; but when the frivolity at hand is high design, and it's 80% off, it's perhaps an investment more sure than most mutual funds. Warren Buffet would be proud.



