Morphosis FLOAT House for NOLA

The FLOAT House is a modern rendition of the traditional shotgun building typology, standard throughout New Orleans. The relatively small 945-square-foot home sits on an elevated foundation, with all of the rooms aligned end-to-end, creating a long, narrow floorplan. What makes this house unique from older, more conventional shotgun homes—and in fact unique from almost any residential building you could find in this country—is its ability to become a virtual raft in the event of a storm. Fitted with a glass-reinforced concrete "chassis" and fixed to two tall guideposts, the entire building can rise up to 12 vertical feet without damage or displacement.