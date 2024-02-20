SubscribeSign In
In Montauk, a Wooden Wonder Steps From the Beach Seeks $7.5M

Spanning 4,000 square feet, the 1980 residence has a verdant site, a sparkling pool, and a rooftop deck with ocean views.
Text by
Location: 27 Willow Lane, Montauk, New York

Price: $7,495,000

Year Built: 1980

Footprint: 4,000 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths

Lot Size: 1.01 acres

From the Agent: "Nestled in the treetops of Montauk, this well-designed home offers a unique blend of tranquility and sophistication. With breathtaking ocean views and a design that seamlessly integrates with nature, this four-bedroom oasis redefines coastal living. Wake up to the soothing sound of waves and soak in the stunning vistas of the Atlantic Ocean from every angle. Enjoy movie nights or game days in the dedicated media room. Immerse yourself in the refreshing pool, surrounded by expansive decking, in an ambiance of absolute relaxation and privacy. Whether you’re seeking a tranquil retreat or a stylish entertainer’s haven, this property does not disappoint. With its contemporary design, luxurious amenities, and natural surroundings, it’s the perfect escape from the everyday hustle and bustle."

Tall trees enclose the one-acre home, creating a private oasis just minutes from the beach.

A long wooden walkway leads to the main entry, and a set of stairs connect to the rooftop deck.

Large windows and sliding glass doors frame striking ocean views in the dining area.

"Savor Montauk’s famous sunsets from your private rooftop deck," notes the agent. "It’s the ideal spot for sunbathing, stargazing, or hosting unforgettable gatherings."

The light-filled bedrooms located on the lower level offer direct outdoor access.

27 Willow Lane in Montauk, New York, is currently listed for $7,495,000 by Rylan Jacka and Jenny Landey of Sotheby’s International Realty – East Hampton Brokerage.

Dwell Staff
Real Estate

