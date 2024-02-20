In Montauk, a Wooden Wonder Steps From the Beach Seeks $7.5M
Location: 27 Willow Lane, Montauk, New York
Price: $7,495,000
Year Built: 1980
Footprint: 4,000 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths
Lot Size: 1.01 acres
From the Agent: "Nestled in the treetops of Montauk, this well-designed home offers a unique blend of tranquility and sophistication. With breathtaking ocean views and a design that seamlessly integrates with nature, this four-bedroom oasis redefines coastal living. Wake up to the soothing sound of waves and soak in the stunning vistas of the Atlantic Ocean from every angle. Enjoy movie nights or game days in the dedicated media room. Immerse yourself in the refreshing pool, surrounded by expansive decking, in an ambiance of absolute relaxation and privacy. Whether you’re seeking a tranquil retreat or a stylish entertainer’s haven, this property does not disappoint. With its contemporary design, luxurious amenities, and natural surroundings, it’s the perfect escape from the everyday hustle and bustle."
27 Willow Lane in Montauk, New York, is currently listed for $7,495,000 by Rylan Jacka and Jenny Landey of Sotheby’s International Realty – East Hampton Brokerage.
