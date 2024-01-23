Sleek, Minimalist Vibes Reign in This $2.8M Vancouver Midcentury
Location: 6926 Marine Dr, West Vancouver, British Columbia
Price: $2,800,000
Year Built: 1959
Footprint: 2,140 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 0.22 acres
From the Agent: "This exquisitely renovated 1959 Bob Lewis home showcases the artistic genius of designer Christian Woo and architect Chris Hunter. This 2,140 square-foot dwelling is the quintessential Lewis with its signature simplicity artfully transformed for contemporary living. Featuring clean lines, a monochromatic palette, designer finishings, high-end Miele appliances, ample storage, and two Bocci light fixtures, this showstopper will appeal to the most discerning modernists. Beautiful, low-maintenance, professional landscaping surrounds the home and complements the inviting outdoor spaces. Come see for yourself and appreciate the innovative vision behind this home and property."
6926 Marine Drive in West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $2,800,000 by Sue Scott of Engel & Volkers Vancouver Brokerage.
