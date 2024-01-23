Sleek, Minimalist Vibes Reign in This $2.8M Vancouver Midcentury

Location: 6926 Marine Dr, West Vancouver, British Columbia

Price: $2,800,000

Year Built: 1959

Footprint: 2,140 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.22 acres

From the Agent: "This exquisitely renovated 1959 Bob Lewis home showcases the artistic genius of designer Christian Woo and architect Chris Hunter. This 2,140 square-foot dwelling is the quintessential Lewis with its signature simplicity artfully transformed for contemporary living. Featuring clean lines, a monochromatic palette, designer finishings, high-end Miele appliances, ample storage, and two Bocci light fixtures, this showstopper will appeal to the most discerning modernists. Beautiful, low-maintenance, professional landscaping surrounds the home and complements the inviting outdoor spaces. Come see for yourself and appreciate the innovative vision behind this home and property."