Moleskine’s New Folio Collection – It’s BIG!

Four classic styles (sketchbook, plain, ruled, watercolor) plus a large portfolio will be offered in A4 (8.3x11.7") and A3 (16.5x11.7"), with all papers and pages FSC certified. Aimed at the creative professional, it makes sense that the "legendary notebook used by European artists and thinkers for the past two centuries, from Van Gogh to Picasso, from Ernest Hemingway to Bruce Chatwin" would grow to suit people who’d love more than a pocket pal to record their grand plans.



I always felt that part of the appeal of Moleskines were their purse-and-palm-friendly easy portability, but I’ve got to admit, the thought of an extra large blank page is a bit thrilling. Would be an interesting challenge to see how fast you could fill it up.



The Folio collection launches in May, so start brainstorming now: You’ve got all the space you need.