Moleskine Detour: Q&A with Ginette Caron

To take you even deeper into the creative process, Dwell has partnered with Moleskine on a weekly series featuring interviews with some of today’s most exciting designers from around the world that contributed to The Detour Book, including Rodrigo Almeida (Brazil), <a href="http://www.dwell.com/post/article/moleskine-detour-qa-gamfratesi">GamFratesi</a> (Copenhagen), and <a href="http://www.dwell.com/post/article/moleskine-detour-qa-scott-henderson">Scott Henderson</a> (United States). The series continues today with Italian graphic designer Ginette Caron.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

When did you first discover Moleskine, and why is it special to you (if it is)?

I know Moleskine since it started. I designed all the micro typography inside the notebooks and city notebooks and all the goodies on the first pages like maps, conversion tables, calendars, planning, icons. Very interesting to design.

How do you use your Moleskine?

I use lots of them at the same time: the XS one (usually pink) in my wallet for frenetic ideas, thoughts that can't wait, notes, reminders or it can be dedicated to a short trip, a S one (the official version of the first XS one) in which I also sketch and glue or insert things, a L one which I use horizontally instead of vertically specially to take notes at conferences. I like the blank pages or else the grid ones. I also use the carnet for meetings with clients even though I dedicate a Moleskine for each big client. I love the City Notebooks where I put as many things as I want and I am always happy to use them again and again when I leave for a trip. I can't wait for the Shanghai City Notebook!

Tell us about your experience participating in the Detour book and the tour.

It was a honor for me to participate to the New York Detour edition. I chose the Japanese format and used it as a running diary sewing all sorts of tickets (train, theater, ski pass, exhibit, cinema…) On the reverse side my assistant Masami Moriyama illustrated the trip of a little girl walking and interacting with the sewings. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to attend the exhibition in New York.