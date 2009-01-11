Molded Poly Seats Made from Paper





Swiss designer Mario Stadelmann produced a set of Eames-eque shell chairs using a composite material made from recycled newspaper. The final product resembles a Richlite or Paperstone countertop—a hardened surface formed with soft fibers. The colors don't pop in quite the same way that a liquid resin can, but they're nevertheless rich, if a bit more earthy. I'd like to know how these chairs hold up to moisture, as they appear to be textured and fibrous on the top, but given that paper composite countertops can withstand the wear of a kitchen, I'm guessing they'll be fine as long as you don't use them as lawn chairs in Seattle.







via re-nest