Modular Shelving by Objects

Our favorites are the modular Moni and Moni-K shelves, two-milimeter-thick steel plates folded at right angles. As individual units they're basic, but the beauty of these wall-mounted pieces lies in the myriad ways a battery of them can be arranged—stack and display in complex patterns, or simply juxtapose in a series. At press time, the shelves were only available at Objects's Barcelona showroom or in Europe by post. Here's hoping these hop the pond.



