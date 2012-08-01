View Photos
Modular Shelving by Objects
By Diana Budds
Barcelona architect Carme Pinós just released a new furniture line called Objects, which includes shelving, wardrobes, and tables. "Our concept is to create a set of affordable, high quality products that are versatile, easy to assemble and can be customized by the user into unique designs," states the company's release.
Our favorites are the modular Moni and Moni-K shelves, two-milimeter-thick steel plates folded at right angles. As individual units they're basic, but the beauty of these wall-mounted pieces lies in the myriad ways a battery of them can be arranged—stack and display in complex patterns, or simply juxtapose in a series. At press time, the shelves were only available at Objects's Barcelona showroom or in Europe by post. Here's hoping these hop the pond.
