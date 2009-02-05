Modest Modern Shopping List

Next month, Chad Ludeman, president of the firm PostGreen, will move into the first completed 100K House, an infill development he and his team built in the New Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. As the name suggests, the goal of the project was to spend just $100,000 to build a modern, green, 1000-square-foot home. Ludeman and his wife, Courtney, will be the guinea pigs in an experiment they've blogged and photographed in great detail from the earliest planning phases all the way through construction. The results look promising indeed, and we'll be featuring photos of the Ludemans' home when it's ready.

In the meantime, Chad has posted a wishlist of affordable modern furniture for his affordable modern home. The result is a curated round-up of the most attractive and functional items from the forest of knotty pine that is Ikea; and select plastic, wood, and metal offerings from more upscale places like Blu Dot and Offi. Chad's list is something that doesn't really exist elsewhere: It's like having a personal furniture shopper with an eye toward budget, longevity, and enduring design. If you're on the hunt for a shortlist of inspiring interior, check it out.



Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample