Bringing Light Into a Modest 1940s Bungalow in Austin

The desire to uphold the discreet architectural character of the Austin setting, while being able to create open and modern spaces, led to a study in how materials, space, and light could interplay with simple construction means.

Murray Legge Architecture removed a maze of small rooms and raised the ceiling height to create a single volume for dining, cooking, and living. Working with the existing building components, the new design continues the use of traditional stick frame construction, yet accentuates its simple beauty by using the open structure as a finished product that adds shape and warmth to the interior.

The front elevation of the home remains modest in appearance with a simple vertical addition, maintaining the typical Austin bungalow aesthetic.

To maintain the aesthetic form of the exposed structure, a balloon framing technique was used to support the roof, allowing a multitude of window components, insulation, and fasteners to be concealed within the layered roof system.



Interior details are clean and meticulously well thought out. Tom Dixon pendant lights, green cabinets, and midcentury modern furniture accent the interior space.