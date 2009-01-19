Modern Wall Clocks
Vitra recently released a new edition of George Nelson’s 1948 Ball Clock in brass and black-stained beechwood. The reinterpretation of the timeless timepiece is eye-catching but the price tag of $395 is likely to cause reactions more akin to eye-popping (even though it’s only $60 more than what the standard palette Ball Clocks go for).
But even during difficult times, good design remains within reach: Alessi sells Achielle and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni’s Firenze wall clock for $67 and at the MoMA store you can find the Timesphere clock by Gideon Dagan for $50. Though these pieces are still an investment for many, they’ll keep you on time and never go out of style.
