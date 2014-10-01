Modern Vignettes at Dwell on Design New York
The installation celebrates the concept of contextualized commerce by showcasing products and telling the stories behind them. Featuring six vignettes that display iconic midcentury products and new design brands alike, the installation takes a look inward, highlighting key moments in the stories of each brand, designer, and product. All products featured in the exhibit are available online at the Dwell Store. Dwell maintains that design should make people’s lives better, and the Dwell Store’s assortment of products is thoughtfully curated with that concept in mind.
Among the six focused vignettes, the Dwell Store features a showcase on Kaj Franck, a Finnish design legend whose glassware and tableware continue to be some of the most celebrated products from Iittala’s fleet of products. Brooklyn’s own Juniper is also showcased, highlighting the story behind the dining room table and chairs that support the entire installation.