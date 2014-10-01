Modern Vignettes at Dwell on Design New York
View Photos

Modern Vignettes at Dwell on Design New York

Add to
Like
Share
By Marianne Colahan
Following the Dwell Store’s first physical appearance at Dwell on Design Los Angeles in June and its pop-up retail store at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco, the store made its third IRL appearance at Dwell on Design New York in October 2014. Maintaining Dwell’s tenet that the modern home is a livable home, the Dwell Store’s installation features a dining room tablescape, successfully bringing the image of a Dwell dining room to life.

The installation celebrates the concept of contextualized commerce by showcasing products and telling the stories behind them. Featuring six vignettes that display iconic midcentury products and new design brands alike, the installation takes a look inward, highlighting key moments in the stories of each brand, designer, and product. All products featured in the exhibit are available online at the Dwell Store. Dwell maintains that design should make people’s lives better, and the Dwell Store’s assortment of products is thoughtfully curated with that concept in mind.

Modern Vignettes at Dwell on Design New York - Photo 1 of 1 -

A Dwell table, featuring Juniper’s Edge Table and Cross Chairs, a Nelson Bubble Lamp, HAY glassware, and Applicata candle holders.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Among the six focused vignettes, the Dwell Store features a showcase on Kaj Franck, a Finnish design legend whose glassware and tableware continue to be some of the most celebrated products from Iittala’s fleet of products. Brooklyn’s own Juniper is also showcased, highlighting the story behind the dining room table and chairs that support the entire installation. 