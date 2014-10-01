Modern Vignettes at Dwell on Design New York

The installation celebrates the concept of contextualized commerce by showcasing products and telling the stories behind them. Featuring six vignettes that display iconic midcentury products and new design brands alike, the installation takes a look inward, highlighting key moments in the stories of each brand, designer, and product. All products featured in the exhibit are available online at the Dwell Store. Dwell maintains that design should make people’s lives better, and the Dwell Store’s assortment of products is thoughtfully curated with that concept in mind.