Modern Undercover

The garage in particular was both an eye sore and safety hazard. The single-car structure was built in 1922 and its questionable stability relegated it to a glorified storage area and toy closet for their children, 9 year-old Cate and 11 year-old Henry. With the children in prime "playing outdoor" years, Jason and Jeanne noticed how much time was spent in the dilapidated garage and resolved to have it transformed into a modern multi-use space incorporating their "love of the indoor/outdoor Southern California lifestyle."

The pool was installed by Eric Watanabe of Magestic Pools & Landscapes.

Enter architect Mike Jacobs. After visiting the garage, it became apparent the project would entail more than a renovation. A termite infestation, water damage, and cracks in the foundation and slab made it official – a new garage would have to be constructed.

A vintage Heywood Wakefield table is complemented by a West Elm kilim rug.

Custom millwork by architect Mike Jacobs allow the studio to serve as a secondary storage space for the main house. The clear finished walnut veneer prvoides a polished contrast to the raw floors.

The new design called for a structure in the same location as the old garage with augmented square footage in compliance with the Los Angeles Residential Car Parking requirements – two covered parking spaces. Zoning allowed for additional habitable space, in line with Jeanne and Jason’s visions of creating a space the family could use for a variety of activities. Jacobs placed this on the second floor and as the couple prefers to park their cars in the driveway, the lower floor effectively doubles the recreational space for the family. The second floor functions as a workspace/rec room (and pseudo-treehouse environment for the kids) while the lower is used as an art studio and pool house. The pool house was outfitted with a kitchenette and ½ bath.

Poured concrete floors on the first floor pay tribute to the building’s predecessor.

Respecting the architecture of the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles and coordinating with the family’s home, the traditional style building comes of age on the inside. "Our house [is] a traditional Southern colonial, but had a pared down simplicity that we felt might work with a more contemporary sensibility," Jeanne explains. An open floor plan and extensive use of windows portray the modernist influence the homeowners drew from, including the architecture of Richard Neutra, Irving Gill, Pierre Koenig and Wallace Neff. "We especially loved the work of Richard Neutra but we also became intrigued with the idea of mixing the traditional and modern and whether it was possible to do that in an effortless, seamless way." Marrying the traditional and modern paid off in dividends with a secondary union of the indoors with the out via a sliding glass garage door on the ground floor. Born out of necessity to satisfy city requirements, the design also elevates the space’s pool house status. When open, the ground floor merges with the lawn and pool, creating an ideal site for family gatherings.

A shot at dusk shows off the garage door’s perfect mix of in and out for entertaining purposes.

Jacob’s thumbprint played an integral role in incorporating modernist touches on the interior. After a fastidious study of the main house, he found the design of the new studio emerged on its own. Paying heed to the proportioning and materials from the old architecture he reinterpreted traditional construction methods to create a modern space that fits in its traditional envelope without jarring the eye. Careful consideration was given to the exposed framing in the ceilings. By spacing the beams and blocking cross members at different integrals, Jacobs explains he was able to "produce a non-traditional visual effect."

A nearly 360 degree view of trees outside contribute to the treehouse feel of the second floor.

Jacobs ensured the couple maintained all trees on the ground through construction. The greenery provides additional privacy and welcomed shade in the pool area. The couple’s commitment to the environment and sustainability is also seen in the solar panels by California Solar Electric. The 3.8 kW of energy is used to power and light the studio, outdoor lights, and the pool heater. Additional energy is fed first to the main house and then to the Los Angeles power grid.

Sunlight easily finds its way into the first floor of the studio.

The traditional beamed ceiling becomes more modern when paired with a white coat and expansive windows.

Proving a catalyst of strong unions (traditional with modern and indoors with out), the Lorraine Studio also brought together an ideal architecture/client pairing. Jeanne described the process as a joy, with Jacobs never imposing his vision but instead educating and encouraging her and Jason to rethink design challenges. Of the clients, Jacobs says "aesthetics and quality were chosen over budget," a true coup for any architect. In between site visits, the architect was able to check in on construction progress daily from his office in New York by a webcam set-up by the homeowners. Another perfect fit was found with general contractor Paul White who was in constant communication with Jacobs throughout the yearlong construction process.

A view of the second floor from the top of the staircase. Open shelving open to the stairs further contribute to the open and airy feeling of the space.